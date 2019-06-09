Channels

US President Donald Trump boasted of ‘large’ agricultural sales to Mexico as part of a deal reached Friday on border security and illegal immigration. Photo: Xinhua
United States & Canada

Donald Trump boasts of ‘large’ farm deal with Mexico, but not everyone is buying it

  • Mexico never agreed to farm deal with US, contradicting Donald Trump
  • Trump had been poised to slap five per cent tariffs on all Mexican goods, if it didn’t neighbour cracks down on illegal immigration
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
Published: 1:32pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:32pm, 9 Jun, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) shakes hands with Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China during the G20 meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
China

With Mexico deal done, US urges China to resume trade talks

  • US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plans private discussion with head of China’s central bank on sidelines of G20 meeting in Japan
  • No further trade talks expected in Washington or Beijing before Trump and Xi meet at Osaka summit later this month
Topic |   US-China trade war
Published: 1:27am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:27am, 9 Jun, 2019

