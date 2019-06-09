US President Donald Trump boasted of ‘large’ agricultural sales to Mexico as part of a deal reached Friday on border security and illegal immigration. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump boasts of ‘large’ farm deal with Mexico, but not everyone is buying it
- Mexico never agreed to farm deal with US, contradicting Donald Trump
- Trump had been poised to slap five per cent tariffs on all Mexican goods, if it didn’t neighbour cracks down on illegal immigration
Topic | US-ally trade wars
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) shakes hands with Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China during the G20 meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
With Mexico deal done, US urges China to resume trade talks
- US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plans private discussion with head of China’s central bank on sidelines of G20 meeting in Japan
- No further trade talks expected in Washington or Beijing before Trump and Xi meet at Osaka summit later this month
Topic | US-China trade war
