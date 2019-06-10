President Donald Trump speaks before he departs Shannon Airport in Shannon, Ireland. Photo: AP Photo
US President Donald Trump threatens ‘we can always go back to tariffs’ despite reaching deal with Mexico
- President said they would revert to previous plan if Mexico did not cooperate on border issues
Trucks wait to cross the border into the US in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Photo: AP
Trump calls off tariffs on Mexico after deal on illegal immigration
- Trump threatened to impose 5 per cent import tariffs on all Mexican goods from Monday if Mexico did not agree to his demands to tighten its borders
