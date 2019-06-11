Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks about the results of the Russia investigation at the Justice Department in Washington in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
House delays legal action against William Barr as Democrats secure ‘key’ evidence from Robert Mueller
- House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says first batch of documents will be shared with panel later on Monday
- All committee members will be able to view them, but it is not clear if agreement allows files to be made public
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for Colorado on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump lashes out at Robert Mueller after special counsel rejects president’s exoneration claims
- US leader calls Mueller a ‘never Trumper’, says he was appointed special counsel after failing to get back his old job as FBI director
- Trump also sent mixed messages on Russia’s efforts to help him defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016 election, seeming to confirm, then deny it happened
