A view the building where a helicopter crashed in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Helicopter crashes into New York skyscraper, killing pilot

  • Governor Andrew Cuomo says aircraft appears to have tried to make emergency landing on roof
  • No one inside building was injured
Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:58am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:58am, 11 Jun, 2019

Firefighters tend to the wreckage following a helicopter crash near Kadoorie Farm in Hong Kong on Sunday evening. Photo: Hong Kong Police Force
Transport

Helicopter crashes at Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden in Hong Kong, killing 49-year-old pilot

  • Police source identifies dead man as lawyer Andrew Wong
  • Images and video clips posted online show flames and smoke billowing out from wooded area
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Published: 6:01pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 8:48am, 20 May, 2019

