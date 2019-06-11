A view the building where a helicopter crashed in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Helicopter crashes into New York skyscraper, killing pilot
- Governor Andrew Cuomo says aircraft appears to have tried to make emergency landing on roof
- No one inside building was injured
Topic | Plane crashes and aviation accidents
A view the building where a helicopter crashed in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Firefighters tend to the wreckage following a helicopter crash near Kadoorie Farm in Hong Kong on Sunday evening. Photo: Hong Kong Police Force
Helicopter crashes at Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden in Hong Kong, killing 49-year-old pilot
- Police source identifies dead man as lawyer Andrew Wong
- Images and video clips posted online show flames and smoke billowing out from wooded area
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Firefighters tend to the wreckage following a helicopter crash near Kadoorie Farm in Hong Kong on Sunday evening. Photo: Hong Kong Police Force