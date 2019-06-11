Amy Chua gestures as she reads an excerpt from her book during a literature festival in Jaipur, India in 2012. Photo: AFP
Daughter of ‘tiger mom’ Amy Chua picked as law clerk for US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh
- Chua penned essay extolling Kavanaugh ‘as a mentor for young lawyers, particularly women’ before sexual assault allegations against him surfaced
- She faced criticism that piece was self-serving and that her daughter was virtually guaranteed a Supreme Court job with Kavanaugh
Topic | US Politics
Amy Chua gestures as she reads an excerpt from her book during a literature festival in Jaipur, India in 2012. Photo: AFP