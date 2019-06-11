US President Donald Trump has hinted at other, secret agreements he says will soon be revealed. Photo: EPA
Mexico and Donald Trump can’t agree on what they agreed to in immigration deal
- Mexico denies Trump’s claim of secret concessions in deal
- Trump has hinted at other agreements he says will soon be revealed
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump has hinted at other, secret agreements he says will soon be revealed. Photo: EPA
US President Donald Trump boasted of ‘large’ agricultural sales to Mexico as part of a deal reached Friday on border security and illegal immigration. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump boasts of ‘large’ farm deal with Mexico, but not everyone is buying it
- Officials say Mexico never agreed to farm deal with US, contradicting Donald Trump
- Trump had been poised to slap five per cent tariffs on all Mexican goods if his southern neighbour didn’t crack down on illegal immigration
Topic | US-ally trade wars
US President Donald Trump boasted of ‘large’ agricultural sales to Mexico as part of a deal reached Friday on border security and illegal immigration. Photo: Xinhua