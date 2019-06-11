Auto writer Davey Johnson took a motorcycle for a test ride in the Sierra Nevada mountains last week. Now he’s missing. Photo: Car and Driver
Veteran American auto journalist Davey Johnson disappears after test riding motorbike in California
- Bike found at rest stop southeast of Sacramento with helmet and folded gloves. His clothes, phone, laptop and wallet were neatly placed by a nearby creek
