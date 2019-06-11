Julian Assange at a news conference at the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2014. Photo: Reuters
US submits extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, official says
- Assange faces 18-count indictment accusing him of soliciting and publishing classified information and helping crack a Pentagon computer password
- He was evicted on April 11 from the Ecuadorean embassy in London, where he had been holed up since 2012
WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, in a prison van, as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
What the new Espionage Act charges against Julian Assange could mean for free speech
- The Trump administration is bringing to bear a 102-year-old act, a move the Obama administration decided against
