Julian Assange at a news conference at the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2014. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US submits extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, official says

  • Assange faces 18-count indictment accusing him of soliciting and publishing classified information and helping crack a Pentagon computer password
  • He was evicted on April 11 from the Ecuadorean embassy in London, where he had been holed up since 2012
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:12pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:56pm, 11 Jun, 2019

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, in a prison van, as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
What the new Espionage Act charges against Julian Assange could mean for free speech

  • The Trump administration is bringing to bear a 102-year-old act, a move the Obama administration decided against
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 8:32pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 8:32pm, 24 May, 2019

