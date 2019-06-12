House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (front), joined by House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, talks to reporters after passage of a resolution to take legal action against US President Donald Trump's administration and potential witnesses on Tuesday. Photo: AP
To combat Donald Trump’s stonewalling, House votes to enforce subpoenas against William Barr and former White House counsel Donald McGahn
- Resolution empowers House Judiciary Committee to go to court over non-compliance with requests for documents and testimony
- Vote marks Democrats’ most serious move yet to hold Trump accountable for his actions to derail Mueller’s investigation
Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks about the results of the Russia investigation at the Justice Department in Washington in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
