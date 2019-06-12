Channels

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (front), joined by House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, talks to reporters after passage of a resolution to take legal action against US President Donald Trump's administration and potential witnesses on Tuesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

To combat Donald Trump’s stonewalling, House votes to enforce subpoenas against William Barr and former White House counsel Donald McGahn

  • Resolution empowers House Judiciary Committee to go to court over non-compliance with requests for documents and testimony
  • Vote marks Democrats’ most serious move yet to hold Trump accountable for his actions to derail Mueller’s investigation
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 6:34am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:34am, 12 Jun, 2019

Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks about the results of the Russia investigation at the Justice Department in Washington in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

House delays legal action against William Barr as Democrats secure ‘key’ evidence from Robert Mueller

  • House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says first batch of documents will be shared with panel later on Monday
  • All committee members will be able to view them, but it is not clear if agreement allows files to be made public
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 1:50am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:27am, 11 Jun, 2019

Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks about the results of the Russia investigation at the Justice Department in Washington in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
