Donald Trump Jnr arrives to testify before the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump Jnr appears before US senators for fresh grilling over contact with Russia during 2016 presidential election
- Trump Jnr likely to face scrutiny for his role in arranging a Trump Tower meeting that included a Russian lawyer offering dirt on Hillary Clinton
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump Jnr arrives to testify before the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill. Photo: AFP