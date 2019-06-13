John Vandemoer, Stanford University's former head sailing coach, leaves the federal courthouse in Boston after being sentenced for his role in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Ex-Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer sentenced to one day in jail over US college admissions bribery scandal
- Judge noting that Vandemoer had not pocketed bribes for his own gain, said prison term would be deemed already served
- She also imposed US$10,000 fine and two years of supervised release, including six months of home confinement
William “Rick” Singer leaves Boston Federal Court after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice on March 12. Photo: Reuters
Rick Singer faked students’ CVs in college admission bribery scandal. He seems to have faked his own credentials too
- William ‘Rick’ Singer has admitted to accepting payments in order to get the children of wealthy clients accepted into universities
- In a newly uncovered deposition, he seems to have also lied about his own experience as an expert on analysing college students’ applications
