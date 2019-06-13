US President Donald Trump attends a round table at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US budget deficit balloons to US$739 billion despite Donald Trump’s tariff boasts
- Gap in first eight months of financial year widened by US$206 billion from a year earlier
- Revenue increase of 2.3 per cent fails to keep pace with 9.3 per cent rise in spending
Topic | US-China trade war
Bill Gordon, of Worthington, Minnesota, views his washed-out farmland. Photo: Xinyan Yu
US farmers swamped by trade war tariffs and unprecedented rains
- Heavy weather is killing spring plantings, compounded by loss of Chinese market
- The financial strain of low crop prices, aggravated by the poor weather and politics, may be escalating farm-related suicides
