US President Donald Trump attends a round table at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

US budget deficit balloons to US$739 billion despite Donald Trump's tariff boasts

  • Gap in first eight months of financial year widened by US$206 billion from a year earlier
  • Revenue increase of 2.3 per cent fails to keep pace with 9.3 per cent rise in spending
Topic | US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 5:04am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:04am, 13 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump attends a round table at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bill Gordon, of Worthington, Minnesota, views his washed-out farmland. Photo: Xinyan Yu
United States & Canada

US farmers swamped by trade war tariffs and unprecedented rains

  • Heavy weather is killing spring plantings, compounded by loss of Chinese market
  • The financial strain of low crop prices, aggravated by the poor weather and politics, may be escalating farm-related suicides
Topic | US-China trade war
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Published: 7:46am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:01am, 12 Jun, 2019

Bill Gordon, of Worthington, Minnesota, views his washed-out farmland. Photo: Xinyan Yu
