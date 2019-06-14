Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protester berates police during a demonstration against the extradition law on Thursday. Photo: DPA
United States & Canada

US senators propose bill requiring annual review of Hong Kong’s special treatment in wake of extradition crisis

  • The legislation would also require the US president to identify those responsible for the abduction of individuals from the city
  • It would also make clear that Hongkongers should not be denied visas to the US if they were arrested or detained in connection with protest activity
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:03am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:27am, 14 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester berates police during a demonstration against the extradition law on Thursday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Carrie Lam (left) with Regina Ip, who says the government should learn from the controversy. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong residents being misled by extradition bill detractors, says former security chief Regina Ip, warning of possible US sanctions if contentious law is passed

  • Ip says government underestimated opposition to the bill and calls for it to be passed through Hong Kong’s legislature as soon as possible
  • Opposition to bill has triggered unprecedented clashes in Legislative Council and posed the worst political crisis for Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s administration
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 3:28pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 11:05pm, 19 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Carrie Lam (left) with Regina Ip, who says the government should learn from the controversy. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.