A protester berates police during a demonstration against the extradition law on Thursday. Photo: DPA
US senators propose bill requiring annual review of Hong Kong’s special treatment in wake of extradition crisis
- The legislation would also require the US president to identify those responsible for the abduction of individuals from the city
- It would also make clear that Hongkongers should not be denied visas to the US if they were arrested or detained in connection with protest activity
Topic | United States
Carrie Lam (left) with Regina Ip, who says the government should learn from the controversy. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong residents being misled by extradition bill detractors, says former security chief Regina Ip, warning of possible US sanctions if contentious law is passed
- Ip says government underestimated opposition to the bill and calls for it to be passed through Hong Kong’s legislature as soon as possible
- Opposition to bill has triggered unprecedented clashes in Legislative Council and posed the worst political crisis for Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s administration
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
