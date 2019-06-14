White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington. Photo: AP Photo
US watchdog agency recommends White House adviser Kellyanne Conway be fired for repeated violations of political law
- Staunch defender of President Donald Trump has disparaged Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity, in violation of law
- It is Trump’s decision whether to discipline the White House counsellor
Topic | Donald Trump
White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington. Photo: AP Photo
US Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivers a statement on his investigation. Photo: Reuters
Robert Mueller says charging Donald Trump ‘was not an option’ for Russia probe, as Trump declares ‘case closed’
- Mueller speaks for the first time after report outlined 10 instances in which Trump tried to impede the Russia investigation
- He said that he will be leaving the Justice Department now that he has concluded his Russia investigation
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
US Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivers a statement on his investigation. Photo: Reuters