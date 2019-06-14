Channels

SCMP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaksin in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Iran ‘responsible’ for Gulf of Oman tanker attacks

  • Washington also accused Tehran of being behind a similar attack on May 12 on four tankers in the same area
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:31am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:55am, 14 Jun, 2019

An oil tanker on fire in the Sea of Oman on June 13. Photo: AP
Middle East

Two tankers left in flames after suspected attacks in Gulf of Oman

  • Iran said the tankers were involved in an accident, but the US called it a ‘reported attack’
  • An incident last month in the strategic sea lane saw four oil tankers damaged, with Washington pointing the finger at Tehran
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:13pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:26pm, 13 Jun, 2019

