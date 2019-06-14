US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaksin in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Iran ‘responsible’ for Gulf of Oman tanker attacks
- Washington also accused Tehran of being behind a similar attack on May 12 on four tankers in the same area
Topic | Saudi Arabia
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaksin in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
An oil tanker on fire in the Sea of Oman on June 13. Photo: AP
Two tankers left in flames after suspected attacks in Gulf of Oman
- Iran said the tankers were involved in an accident, but the US called it a ‘reported attack’
- An incident last month in the strategic sea lane saw four oil tankers damaged, with Washington pointing the finger at Tehran
Topic | Iran
An oil tanker on fire in the Sea of Oman on June 13. Photo: AP