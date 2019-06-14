Actor Cuba Gooding Jnr arrives at New York City Police Department's special victims division on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Oscar-winning US actor Cuba Gooding Jnr denies groping a woman in Manhattan bar, says there is a ‘tape that shows what really happened’
- When asked about the incident by TMZ at Los Angeles airport, Gooding denied the allegations and said ‘nothing’ happened
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Actor Cuba Gooding Jnr arrives at New York City Police Department's special victims division on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Actor Kevin Spacey listens to lawyer Alan Jackson during a pretrial hearing on Monday in court in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Photo: AP
Actor Kevin Spacey’s lawyer demands access to his accuser’s mobile phone at hearing in Massachusetts groping case
- Spacey was not required to attend the hearing and has stayed away from the courthouse except for his arraignment in January
- The actor, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery, faces up to 2½ years behind bars if convicted
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Actor Kevin Spacey listens to lawyer Alan Jackson during a pretrial hearing on Monday in court in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Photo: AP