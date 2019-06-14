Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump with Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says sanctions hurting North Korea, he is in no rush for deal with Kim Jong-un

  • Trump on Tuesday said he had received a very warm letter from Kim, calling the correspondence “beautiful”
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 9:58pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:01pm, 14 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump with Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kim Hyok-chol in Hanoi in February. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Dead or alive? Confusion on ‘executed’ envoy Kim Hyok-chol highlights mystery of North Korea

  • Sources say official who led talks in the run-up to February summit with Donald Trump remains alive despite execution claims
  • Confusion surrounding his fate is the latest example of conflicting reports on top officials in North Korea and highlights the difficulty of verifying information coming out of the secretive state
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

John Power  

Reuters  

Published: 5:12pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:22pm, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kim Hyok-chol in Hanoi in February. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.