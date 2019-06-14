Donald Trump with Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump says sanctions hurting North Korea, he is in no rush for deal with Kim Jong-un
- Trump on Tuesday said he had received a very warm letter from Kim, calling the correspondence “beautiful”
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump with Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP
Kim Hyok-chol in Hanoi in February. Photo: AFP
Dead or alive? Confusion on ‘executed’ envoy Kim Hyok-chol highlights mystery of North Korea
- Sources say official who led talks in the run-up to February summit with Donald Trump remains alive despite execution claims
- Confusion surrounding his fate is the latest example of conflicting reports on top officials in North Korea and highlights the difficulty of verifying information coming out of the secretive state
Topic | North Korea
Kim Hyok-chol in Hanoi in February. Photo: AFP