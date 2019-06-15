Channels

A courtroom sketch from April 2018 shows Keith Raniere (centre) during a hearing in New York. Image: Elizabeth Williams via AP
United States & Canada

‘Sex cult’ leader Keith Raniere questioned whether child sex abuse was wrong, FBI agent tells court

  • NXIVM founder also taught class where he discussed whether rape was ‘bad or inappropriate’
  • Raniere is accused of helping himself to brainwashed women who were recruited for his sexual pleasure, with some branded with his initials
Topic |   Crime
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 3:36am, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:37am, 15 Jun, 2019

A courtroom sketch from April 2018 shows Keith Raniere (centre) during a hearing in New York. Image: Elizabeth Williams via AP
Lauren Salzman leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York in January. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US sex cult founder Keith Raniere held naked meetings where he lectured women on philosophy, former ‘slave’ Lauren Salzman says

  • NXIVM head would talk to nude women gathered on the floor while sitting fully clothed in chair
  • When Raniere couldn’t attend, they sent him naked photos that showed where he had branded them with his initials
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:31am, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 11:07pm, 18 May, 2019

Lauren Salzman leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York in January. Photo: AP
