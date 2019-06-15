A courtroom sketch from April 2018 shows Keith Raniere (centre) during a hearing in New York. Image: Elizabeth Williams via AP
‘Sex cult’ leader Keith Raniere questioned whether child sex abuse was wrong, FBI agent tells court
- NXIVM founder also taught class where he discussed whether rape was ‘bad or inappropriate’
- Raniere is accused of helping himself to brainwashed women who were recruited for his sexual pleasure, with some branded with his initials
Lauren Salzman leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York in January. Photo: AP
US sex cult founder Keith Raniere held naked meetings where he lectured women on philosophy, former ‘slave’ Lauren Salzman says
- NXIVM head would talk to nude women gathered on the floor while sitting fully clothed in chair
- When Raniere couldn’t attend, they sent him naked photos that showed where he had branded them with his initials
