SCMP
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves The Merrion Hotel in Dublin in April after a meeting with politicians to discuss regulation of social media and harmful content. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

We need to be big to beat China, Google and Facebook say as they face antitrust scrutiny in US

  • US authorities are poised to examine whether large tech firms are abusing their massive market power
  • Mark Zuckerberg argues that breaking up Facebook would simply clear the way for Chinese tech companies, which do not share American values
Topic |   Google
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:54am, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:54am, 15 Jun, 2019

A Huawei company logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China June 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Facebook suspends app pre-installs on new Huawei phones as US trade blacklist effects begin to ripple

  • Move is latest blow for Huawei after US move to impose trade blacklist
  • Customers who already have Huawei phones will still be able to use its apps and receive updates
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:08pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:42am, 8 Jun, 2019

