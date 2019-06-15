Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves The Merrion Hotel in Dublin in April after a meeting with politicians to discuss regulation of social media and harmful content. Photo: TNS
We need to be big to beat China, Google and Facebook say as they face antitrust scrutiny in US
- US authorities are poised to examine whether large tech firms are abusing their massive market power
- Mark Zuckerberg argues that breaking up Facebook would simply clear the way for Chinese tech companies, which do not share American values
Topic | Google
A Huawei company logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China June 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Facebook suspends app pre-installs on new Huawei phones as US trade blacklist effects begin to ripple
- Move is latest blow for Huawei after US move to impose trade blacklist
- Customers who already have Huawei phones will still be able to use its apps and receive updates
Topic | US-China tech war
