A memorial for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez on May 17 in Chicago. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US baby cut out of woman’s womb dies following ‘attack with butcher’s knife by Chicago woman and her daughter’

  • An infant boy who was cut from a Chicago woman’s womb with a butcher knife died Friday
  • The baby had been on life support since being brought to the hospital on April 23
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:24am, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:35am, 15 Jun, 2019

A combination image showing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez (left) and her baby Yadiel. Photo: Chicago Police and family photo via TNS
United States & Canada

Pregnant US woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez strangled, baby cut from her womb, after responding to Facebook ad for free infant clothes

  • Newborn boy in grave condition and not likely to survive
  • Three suspects taken into custody and expected to be charged with murder
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Published: 3:33am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 10:13pm, 17 May, 2019

A combination image showing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez (left) and her baby Yadiel. Photo: Chicago Police and family photo via TNS
