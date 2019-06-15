A memorial for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez on May 17 in Chicago. Photo: AP
US baby cut out of woman’s womb dies following ‘attack with butcher’s knife by Chicago woman and her daughter’
- An infant boy who was cut from a Chicago woman’s womb with a butcher knife died Friday
- The baby had been on life support since being brought to the hospital on April 23
A combination image showing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez (left) and her baby Yadiel. Photo: Chicago Police and family photo via TNS
Pregnant US woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez strangled, baby cut from her womb, after responding to Facebook ad for free infant clothes
- Newborn boy in grave condition and not likely to survive
- Three suspects taken into custody and expected to be charged with murder
