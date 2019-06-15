Fire and smoke billowing from the Norwegian-owned Front Altair tanker, said to have been attacked in the waters of the Gulf of Oman. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump seeks to use tanker attacks to intensify pressure on Iran
- By pointing the finger at Iran, Trump kept a public spotlight on an adversary he accuses of terrorism but also has invited to negotiate
- Trump said Iran’s culpability had been ‘exposed’ but he did not say what he intended to do about it
Topic | Iran
A tanker burns in the Gulf of Oman after a mystery attack that the United States has blamed on Iran. Photo: AFP
Oil tanker attacks: did Iran’s ties with China just go up in smoke?
- Washington has blamed Tehran for an attack on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on Iran’s allies like China
- Beijing usually backs its trade partner – but experts say the trade war with the US and problems with Huawei may have changed the equation
