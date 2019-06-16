US President Donald Trump listens during a working lunch at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump warns of epic stock market crash if he is not re-elected
- US president will officially launch his 2020 campaign in Florida on Tuesday
- Research shows the Dow’s performance under Trump has been middling and trails gains made under Barack Obama and Bill Clinton
‘I’d want to hear it’: Donald Trump welcomes dirt from foreign countries on political opponents
- Trump’s comments came just a month after he pledged not to use information stolen by foreign adversaries in his 2020 re-election campaign
- Trump repeatedly praised WikiLeaks in 2016 and celebrated information exposed by Russian hackers
