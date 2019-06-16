O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Centre in Nevada in July 2017. Photo: The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP
25 years after grisly murders, O.J. Simpson turns to Twitter, vowing to do ‘a little getting even’
- Account, which was confirmed to be authentic by former football star’s lawyer, drew more than 250,000 followers within hours
- In short video shot on a phone in Las Vegas, Simpson promises that soon ‘you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything’
A white Ford Bronco, driven by Al Cowlings and carrying O.J. Simpson, is trailed by Los Angeles police cars on a motorway in Los Angeles on June 17, 1994. Photo: AP
‘Life is fine’ 25 years after murders of ex-wife and friend, says former suspect O.J. Simpson
- NFL star turned actor’s infamous car chase through Los Angeles on June 17, 1994 led to arrest and ‘trial of the century’, but no closure for victims’ relatives
- Now Simpson is living in a ‘no negative zone’ with his kids in Las Vegas
