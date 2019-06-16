Channels

O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Centre in Nevada in July 2017. Photo: The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP
United States & Canada

25 years after grisly murders, O.J. Simpson turns to Twitter, vowing to do ‘a little getting even’

  • Account, which was confirmed to be authentic by former football star’s lawyer, drew more than 250,000 followers within hours
  • In short video shot on a phone in Las Vegas, Simpson promises that soon ‘you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything’
Topic |   Social media
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:57am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:57am, 16 Jun, 2019

A white Ford Bronco, driven by Al Cowlings and carrying O.J. Simpson, is trailed by Los Angeles police cars on a motorway in Los Angeles on June 17, 1994. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

‘Life is fine’ 25 years after murders of ex-wife and friend, says former suspect O.J. Simpson

  • NFL star turned actor’s infamous car chase through Los Angeles on June 17, 1994 led to arrest and ‘trial of the century’, but no closure for victims’ relatives
  • Now Simpson is living in a ‘no negative zone’ with his kids in Las Vegas
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:08am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:07am, 11 Jun, 2019

