Donald Trump considers himself a legendary salesman, but can he really sell America on giving him four more drama-filled years at the White House? Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump: can the great salesman sell America on giving him a second term?

  • Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election kick-off rally will be held Tuesday in Orlando, Florida
  • He warned the US would face an epic stock market crash if he is not re-elected
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:57am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:57am, 16 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump listens during a working lunch at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Donald Trump warns of epic stock market crash if he is not re-elected

  • US president will officially launch his 2020 campaign in Florida on Tuesday
  • Research shows the Dow’s performance under Trump has been middling and trails gains made under Barack Obama and Bill Clinton
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:19am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:19am, 16 Jun, 2019

