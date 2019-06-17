US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Mike Pompeo vows US will guarantee passage through Strait of Hormuz after accusing Iran of attacks
- US secretary of state confirms American ‘Reaper’ drone was shot down with missile fired from Yemen ‘that we assess had Iranian assistance’
- A third of the world’s seaborne oil supply passes through the strait, a narrow channel bordered to the north by Iran
Topic | Iran
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: ‘We won’t hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty, our territorial integrity and our vital interests’. Photo: AFP
Tanker attacks: world divided over Iran’s role as Saudi crown prince breaks silence
- Attacks have raised fears of confrontation in vital oil shipping route of Strait of Hormuz at time of increased tensions between Iran and United States
Topic | Iran
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: ‘We won’t hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty, our territorial integrity and our vital interests’. Photo: AFP