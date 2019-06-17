The sepia-toned photograph of Archie showed him apparently holding Harry’s left hand, which sported a ring on the wedding finger. Photo: Instagram
Prince Harry and Meghan reveal new photo of baby Archie
- The sepia-toned photo, posted Sunday on the royal couple’s Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry’s arms and clutching his father’s finger
Topic | Royalty
The sepia-toned photograph of Archie showed him apparently holding Harry’s left hand, which sported a ring on the wedding finger. Photo: Instagram