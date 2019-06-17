Channels

A nationwide Fox News poll released Sunday shows US President Donald Trump trailing former vice-president Joe Biden and no fewer than four other Democratic contenders as early campaigning for the 2020 election begins to gain steam. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US election 2020: Trump campaign dumps pollsters after leak showed Joe Biden lead in key states

  • Move comes ahead of the official launch of Donald Trump’s campaign at a Tuesday rally in the battleground state of Florida
  • Joe Biden is the front-runner in the large Democratic primary field, but his strength and Trump’s possible weakness could change greatly in the months ahead
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 10:28am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:28am, 17 Jun, 2019

A nationwide Fox News poll released Sunday shows US President Donald Trump trailing former vice-president Joe Biden and no fewer than four other Democratic contenders as early campaigning for the 2020 election begins to gain steam. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump considers himself a legendary salesman, but can he really sell America on giving him four more drama-filled years at the White House? Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump: can the great salesman sell America on giving him a second term?

  • Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election kick-off rally will be held Tuesday in Orlando, Florida
  • He warned the US would face an epic stock market crash if he is not re-elected
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:57am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:27pm, 16 Jun, 2019

Donald Trump considers himself a legendary salesman, but can he really sell America on giving him four more drama-filled years at the White House? Photo: AP
