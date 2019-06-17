Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump sought to clarify his comments that he would accept dirt on election rivals from a foreign power, now saying he would ‘absolutely’ report such an encounter to US authorities. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump said it’s OK to get campaign dirt from foreigners. Is that legal?

  • Here’s what’s legal and what’s not when it comes to foreign influence in US elections
Topic |   Explainers
DPA

DPA  

Published: 2:05pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:05pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump sought to clarify his comments that he would accept dirt on election rivals from a foreign power, now saying he would ‘absolutely’ report such an encounter to US authorities. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

‘I’d want to hear it’: Donald Trump welcomes dirt from foreign countries on political opponents

  • Trump’s comments came just a month after he pledged not to use information stolen by foreign adversaries in his 2020 re-election campaign
  • Trump repeatedly praised WikiLeaks in 2016 and celebrated information exposed by Russian hackers
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:28am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:20pm, 14 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.