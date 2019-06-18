Dia Khafra, father of Askia Khafra, holds a photo of his son in his home in Silver Springs, Maryland, in September. Photo: AP
US millionaire Daniel Beckwitt jailed for 9 years after man dies in fire while helping him build secret nuclear bunker
- Firefighters found Askia Khafra’s naked, charred body in basement of Beckwitt’s house, only steps away from an exit
- Prosecutors say extreme hoarding conditions in the home prevented victim from escaping when blaze broke out
Topic | Crime
Dia Khafra, father of Askia Khafra, holds a photo of his son in his home in Silver Springs, Maryland, in September. Photo: AP
Doves are released outside St Helens church in London on Friday after a service to mark the two-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower block fire. Photo: PA via AP
Grief and rage mark second anniversary of Britain’s deadly Grenfell Tower fire
- Dozens of white doves were released and hymns were sung during emotional ceremonies
- Public inquiry hearings into tragedy that claimed 72 lives have been delayed until end of this year at the earliest
Topic | Britain
Doves are released outside St Helens church in London on Friday after a service to mark the two-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower block fire. Photo: PA via AP