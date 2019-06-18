Channels

An image released on Monday, which the Pentagon says was taken from a US military helicopter on Thursday showing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy removing an unexploded limpet mine from the Kokuka Courageous. Photo: US Navy via Reuters
United States & Canada

Pentagon shares new photos and timeline to bolster accusations that Iran was behind tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman

  • Navy explosives expert says mine placed above waterline on Kokuka Courageous was indication that attackers intended to damage ship but not sink it
  • Timeline shows how US says June 13 attacks played out
Topic |   Iran
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 6:26am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:27am, 18 Jun, 2019

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: ‘We won’t hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty, our territorial integrity and our vital interests’. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Tanker attacks: world divided over Iran’s role as Saudi crown prince breaks silence

  • Attacks have raised fears of confrontation in vital oil shipping route of Strait of Hormuz at time of increased tensions between Iran and United States
Topic |   Iran
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 10:06am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:27pm, 16 Jun, 2019

