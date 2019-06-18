An image released on Monday, which the Pentagon says was taken from a US military helicopter on Thursday showing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy removing an unexploded limpet mine from the Kokuka Courageous. Photo: US Navy via Reuters
Pentagon shares new photos and timeline to bolster accusations that Iran was behind tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman
- Navy explosives expert says mine placed above waterline on Kokuka Courageous was indication that attackers intended to damage ship but not sink it
- Timeline shows how US says June 13 attacks played out
Topic | Iran
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: ‘We won’t hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty, our territorial integrity and our vital interests’. Photo: AFP
Tanker attacks: world divided over Iran’s role as Saudi crown prince breaks silence
- Attacks have raised fears of confrontation in vital oil shipping route of Strait of Hormuz at time of increased tensions between Iran and United States
Topic | Iran
