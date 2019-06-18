Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A shooting incident occurred in Toronto on Monday as the Raptors celebrated their NBA title. Photo: Dan Hamilton, USA Today
United States & Canada

Four injured as shooting at Toronto Raptors NBA victory parade sparks stampede

  • Two people have been arrested police say, adding that none of the wounds were life-threatening
  • More than a million fans, including PM Justin Trudeau, packed the city in largest such celebration since Blue Jays won World Series in 1993
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:26am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:26am, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A shooting incident occurred in Toronto on Monday as the Raptors celebrated their NBA title. Photo: Dan Hamilton, USA Today
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jeremy Lin celebrates the Raptors’ win over the Golden State Warriors. Photo: AFP
Basketball

Jeremy Lin becomes the first Asian-American to win an NBA championship as Raptors take game six

  • Fans on social media have fun as ‘Linsanity’ gets his hands on an NBA ring before greats like James Harden, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook
  • The California native, who is of Taiwanese descent, also becomes the first Harvard graduate to win a Finals
Topic |   Jeremy Lin
Patrick Blennerhassett

Patrick Blennerhassett  

Published: 12:03pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:58pm, 15 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jeremy Lin celebrates the Raptors’ win over the Golden State Warriors. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.