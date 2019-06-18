A shooting incident occurred in Toronto on Monday as the Raptors celebrated their NBA title. Photo: Dan Hamilton, USA Today
Four injured as shooting at Toronto Raptors NBA victory parade sparks stampede
- Two people have been arrested police say, adding that none of the wounds were life-threatening
- More than a million fans, including PM Justin Trudeau, packed the city in largest such celebration since Blue Jays won World Series in 1993
Jeremy Lin celebrates the Raptors’ win over the Golden State Warriors. Photo: AFP
Jeremy Lin becomes the first Asian-American to win an NBA championship as Raptors take game six
- Fans on social media have fun as ‘Linsanity’ gets his hands on an NBA ring before greats like James Harden, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook
- The California native, who is of Taiwanese descent, also becomes the first Harvard graduate to win a Finals
