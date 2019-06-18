Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Patrick Drahi has acquired Sotheby's auction house in a US$3.7 billion deal. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Art-loving billionaire Patrick Drahi buys Sotheby’s in US$3.7 billion deal

  • The deal sees Sotheby’s return to private ownership after 31 years as a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange
  • Buyer Patrick Drahi is the president of Altice Europe and an avid art collector, worth about US$9.3 billion according to Forbes
Topic |   Art
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:21am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:21am, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Patrick Drahi has acquired Sotheby's auction house in a US$3.7 billion deal. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.