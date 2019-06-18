Patrick Drahi has acquired Sotheby's auction house in a US$3.7 billion deal. Photo: AFP
Art-loving billionaire Patrick Drahi buys Sotheby’s in US$3.7 billion deal
- The deal sees Sotheby’s return to private ownership after 31 years as a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange
- Buyer Patrick Drahi is the president of Altice Europe and an avid art collector, worth about US$9.3 billion according to Forbes
Topic | Art
