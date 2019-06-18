New research suggests that over thousands of years of dog domestication, people preferred pups that could pull off that appealing, sad look. Photo: AP
How dogs learned to manipulate us with their sad puppy eyes, according to scientists
- Pooches use the muscle to raise their eyebrows and make the babylike expression
- That muscle is virtually absent in their ancestors, the wolves
