There are an estimated 12 million immigrants who are in the United States illegally, mainly from Mexico and Central America. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump says US will start removing ‘millions of illegal aliens’ from next week
Topic | US immigration
US President Donald Trump has hinted at other, secret agreements he says will soon be revealed. Photo: EPA
Mexico and Donald Trump can’t agree on what they agreed to in immigration deal
- Mexico denies Trump’s claim of secret concessions in deal
- Trump has hinted at other agreements he says will soon be revealed
Topic | Donald Trump
