There are an estimated 12 million immigrants who are in the United States illegally, mainly from Mexico and Central America. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says US will start removing ‘millions of illegal aliens’ from next week

  • There are an estimated 12 million immigrants who are in the United States illegally, mainly from Mexico and Central America
Topic |   US immigration
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:35am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:35am, 18 Jun, 2019

There are an estimated 12 million immigrants who are in the United States illegally, mainly from Mexico and Central America. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump has hinted at other, secret agreements he says will soon be revealed. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Mexico and Donald Trump can’t agree on what they agreed to in immigration deal

  • Mexico denies Trump’s claim of secret concessions in deal
  • Trump has hinted at other agreements he says will soon be revealed
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:45pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:10pm, 11 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump has hinted at other, secret agreements he says will soon be revealed. Photo: EPA
