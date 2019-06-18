A woman walks with her dogs at Newcomb Hollow Beach, where a boogie boarder was bitten by a shark and later died of his injuries. Photo: AP
‘Jaws in Cape Cod’: swimmers warned of great white shark attacks at popular Massachusetts holiday beach spot
- A booming seal population is drawing the apex predator to the Massachusetts peninsula where contact with humans follows
