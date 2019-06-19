Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan speaks during a Missile Defence Review announcement at the Pentagon in January. Photo:TNS
US acting defence chief Patrick Shanahan steps aside after domestic abuse allegations surface
- Announcement comes after report on late-night argument between Shanahan and ex-wife Kimberly Jordinson in 2010
- Trump says he will name Secretary of the Army Mark Esper as new acting defence secretary
Topic | Defence
An image released on Monday, which the Pentagon says was taken from a US military helicopter on Thursday showing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy removing an unexploded limpet mine from the Kokuka Courageous. Photo: US Navy via Reuters
US piles pressure on Iran with 1,000 new troops, new photos of tanker attack
- Twin moves come as Iran threatens to pass uranium stockpile limit in 10 days if other countries don’t meet commitments under nuclear deal
- Pentagon releases new images it says show Iranian forces were behind attack on tanker in Gulf of Oman, a claim Tehran has denied as ‘baseless’
Topic | Iran
