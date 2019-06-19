Channels

Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan speaks during a Missile Defence Review announcement at the Pentagon in January. Photo:TNS
United States & Canada

US acting defence chief Patrick Shanahan steps aside after domestic abuse allegations surface

  • Announcement comes after report on late-night argument between Shanahan and ex-wife Kimberly Jordinson in 2010
  • Trump says he will name Secretary of the Army Mark Esper as new acting defence secretary
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:12am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:12am, 19 Jun, 2019

Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan speaks during a Missile Defence Review announcement at the Pentagon in January. Photo:TNS
An image released on Monday, which the Pentagon says was taken from a US military helicopter on Thursday showing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy removing an unexploded limpet mine from the Kokuka Courageous. Photo: US Navy via Reuters
United States & Canada

US piles pressure on Iran with 1,000 new troops, new photos of tanker attack

  • Twin moves come as Iran threatens to pass uranium stockpile limit in 10 days if other countries don’t meet commitments under nuclear deal
  • Pentagon releases new images it says show Iranian forces were behind attack on tanker in Gulf of Oman, a claim Tehran has denied as ‘baseless’
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 6:26am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:48pm, 18 Jun, 2019

An image released on Monday, which the Pentagon says was taken from a US military helicopter on Thursday showing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy removing an unexploded limpet mine from the Kokuka Courageous. Photo: US Navy via Reuters
