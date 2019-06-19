Authorities search a container along the Delaware River in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Photo: AP
More than US$1 billion worth of cocaine seized in ‘one of largest’ drug busts in US history
- 16 tonnes of contraband were found in seven containers aboard the MSC Gayane cargo ship at Philadelphia port
- US attorney for the Eastern District of Philadelphia called it ‘one of the largest drug seizures in United States history’
Topic | Drugs
Michael Gove leaving home for his morning jog. Photo: EPA
Michael Gove, candidate to replace UK Prime Minister Theresa May, admits doing cocaine
- Cabinet minister was quoted by Daily Mail as saying he took the drug at social gatherings when he was a young journalist
