Authorities search a container along the Delaware River in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

More than US$1 billion worth of cocaine seized in ‘one of largest’ drug busts in US history

  • 16 tonnes of contraband were found in seven containers aboard the MSC Gayane cargo ship at Philadelphia port
  • US attorney for the Eastern District of Philadelphia called it ‘one of the largest drug seizures in United States history’
Topic |   Drugs
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:01am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:32am, 19 Jun, 2019

Michael Gove leaving home for his morning jog. Photo: EPA
Europe

Michael Gove, candidate to replace UK Prime Minister Theresa May, admits doing cocaine

  • Cabinet minister was quoted by Daily Mail as saying he took the drug at social gatherings when he was a young journalist
Topic |   Drugs
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:17pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:16pm, 8 Jun, 2019

