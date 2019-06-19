US President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, arrives at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday. Photo: Orlando Sentinel via AP
Donald Trump promises ‘wild’ rally as he launches 2020 re-election campaign
- Organisers say Orlando event has sold out a 20,000-seat arena, with many more supporters to gather outside, watching on big screens
- US president pushes hot-button issues on Twitter as polls show he faces tough battle against Democratic rivals
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, arrives at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday. Photo: Orlando Sentinel via AP
There are an estimated 12 million immigrants who are in the United States illegally, mainly from Mexico and Central America. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump, seeking re-election in 2020, says US will start removing ‘millions of illegal aliens’ from next week
- Immigration is expected to be a central issue of Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign
- There are an estimated 12 million immigrants who are in the United States illegally
Topic | US immigration
There are an estimated 12 million immigrants who are in the United States illegally, mainly from Mexico and Central America. Photo: Reuters