SCMP
Secretary of the Army Mark Esper, who was chosen by US President Donald Trump to be the new acting Pentagon chief, is a former military man who moved to the defence industry. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Mark Esper: Donald Trump’s new Pentagon pick is a US Army veteran long focused on China

  • Mark Esper named as new acting Pentagon chief after surprise withdrawal of Patrick Shanahan for family reasons
Topic |   Defence
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:13pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:13pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan speaks at the Pentagon in January. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

Acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan steps aside after ‘painful’ domestic abuse incidents surface

  • Announcement comes after reports on an argument between Shanahan and his then wife in 2010 and a son’s arrest for beating her with a baseball bat in 2011
  • Trump says he will name Secretary of the Army Mark Esper as new acting defence secretary
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:12am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:55am, 19 Jun, 2019

