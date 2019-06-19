Secretary of the Army Mark Esper, who was chosen by US President Donald Trump to be the new acting Pentagon chief, is a former military man who moved to the defence industry. Photo: AFP
Mark Esper: Donald Trump’s new Pentagon pick is a US Army veteran long focused on China
- Mark Esper named as new acting Pentagon chief after surprise withdrawal of Patrick Shanahan for family reasons
Topic | Defence
Secretary of the Army Mark Esper, who was chosen by US President Donald Trump to be the new acting Pentagon chief, is a former military man who moved to the defence industry. Photo: AFP
Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan speaks at the Pentagon in January. Photo: TNS
Acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan steps aside after ‘painful’ domestic abuse incidents surface
- Announcement comes after reports on an argument between Shanahan and his then wife in 2010 and a son’s arrest for beating her with a baseball bat in 2011
- Trump says he will name Secretary of the Army Mark Esper as new acting defence secretary
Topic | United States
Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan speaks at the Pentagon in January. Photo: TNS