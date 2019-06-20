Robert Lighthizer, US trade representative, speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
‘An important agreement’: Mexico first to give final approval for new trade deal with the US and Canada
- United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement passed in the Mexican Senate with 114 votes in favour and just four against
Topic | Trade
Robert Lighthizer, US trade representative, speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump boasted of ‘large’ agricultural sales to Mexico as part of a deal reached Friday on border security and illegal immigration. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump boasts of ‘large’ farm deal with Mexico, but not everyone is buying it
- Officials say Mexico never agreed to farm deal with US, contradicting Donald Trump
- Trump had been poised to slap five per cent tariffs on all Mexican goods if his southern neighbour didn’t crack down on illegal immigration
Topic | US-ally trade wars
US President Donald Trump boasted of ‘large’ agricultural sales to Mexico as part of a deal reached Friday on border security and illegal immigration. Photo: Xinhua