Robert Lighthizer, US trade representative, speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
‘An important agreement’: Mexico first to give final approval for new trade deal with the US and Canada

  • United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement passed in the Mexican Senate with 114 votes in favour and just four against
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:01am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:01am, 20 Jun, 2019

Robert Lighthizer, US trade representative, speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump boasted of ‘large’ agricultural sales to Mexico as part of a deal reached Friday on border security and illegal immigration. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump boasts of ‘large’ farm deal with Mexico, but not everyone is buying it

  • Officials say Mexico never agreed to farm deal with US, contradicting Donald Trump
  • Trump had been poised to slap five per cent tariffs on all Mexican goods if his southern neighbour didn’t crack down on illegal immigration
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:32pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:31pm, 9 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump boasted of 'large' agricultural sales to Mexico as part of a deal reached Friday on border security and illegal immigration. Photo: Xinhua
