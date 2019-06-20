Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iran, testifies before a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US officials warn against using post-9/11 War Powers Act to take military action against Iran

  • As tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to simmer, US special representative declines to say if Donald Trump can legally attack Iran
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:59am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:59am, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iran, testifies before a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
China sourced around a fifth of its LPG from the United States before Beijing slapped a 25 per cent tariff on the gas in August. Photo: Denise Tsang
Diplomacy

China turns to Iran for LPG, ignoring sanctions

  • Ship-tracking data reveals Chinese buyers may be using a range of techniques to hide origin of the fuel
Topic |   Iran
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:11pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:33pm, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

China sourced around a fifth of its LPG from the United States before Beijing slapped a 25 per cent tariff on the gas in August. Photo: Denise Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.