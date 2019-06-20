Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An artist’s impression of the next generation of Nasa’s Space Launch System. Photo: AFP/Nasa
United States & Canada

Doubts over manned moon missions as Boeing’s Nasa launch system runs close to US$2 billion over budget and faces years of delays

  • Audit finds that first flight of rocket, scheduled for late 2017, could be delayed until 2021
Topic |   Space
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:30am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

An artist’s impression of the next generation of Nasa’s Space Launch System. Photo: AFP/Nasa
READ FULL ARTICLE
President Trump participates in a signing ceremony for Space Policy Directive 4 in the Oval Office. Photo: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump criticises Nasa for 2024 moon mission he previously supported, says focus should be on ‘bigger’ initiatives like Mars

  • Trump’s statement appears at odds with his administration’s recent push to return humans to the lunar surface by 2024 ‘by any means necessary’
Topic |   Space
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:46am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:28pm, 8 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Trump participates in a signing ceremony for Space Policy Directive 4 in the Oval Office. Photo: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.