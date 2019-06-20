An artist’s impression of the next generation of Nasa’s Space Launch System. Photo: AFP/Nasa
Doubts over manned moon missions as Boeing’s Nasa launch system runs close to US$2 billion over budget and faces years of delays
- Audit finds that first flight of rocket, scheduled for late 2017, could be delayed until 2021
Topic | Space
President Trump participates in a signing ceremony for Space Policy Directive 4 in the Oval Office. Photo: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
US President Donald Trump criticises Nasa for 2024 moon mission he previously supported, says focus should be on ‘bigger’ initiatives like Mars
- Trump’s statement appears at odds with his administration’s recent push to return humans to the lunar surface by 2024 ‘by any means necessary’
