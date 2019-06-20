Denali Brehmer, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Cynthia Hoffman. Photo: AP
Cynthia Hoffman murder: Alaska teens in twisted plot were promised US$9 million online to film kill
- Cynthia Hoffman was lured to a hiking trail northeast of Anchorage where she was bound with duct tape and shot once in the back of the head before being pushed into river
- First-degree murder and other charges have been laid out against six people in her death
Crime
