A new S-400 ‘Triumph’ surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US redoubles ‘very viable’ sanctions threat over Turkish purchase of Russian S-400 missile system, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows retaliation

  • Erdogan says the purchase is a done deal and that the US should think carefully before imposing sanctions on a Nato member
Topic |   Turkey
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:30am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:17am, 21 Jun, 2019

A new S-400 ‘Triumph’ surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia. Photo: Reuters
Russian S-400 missile air defence systems. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

US gives Turkey July 31 deadline to scrap Russian S-400 missile defence system deal

  • Pentagon also phasing out Ankara’s role in F-35 fighter jet production and ending training courses for Turkish pilots
Topic |   Turkey
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 6:00am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:28pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Russian S-400 missile air defence systems. Photo: Reuters
