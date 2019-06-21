A new S-400 ‘Triumph’ surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia. Photo: Reuters
US redoubles ‘very viable’ sanctions threat over Turkish purchase of Russian S-400 missile system, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows retaliation
- Erdogan says the purchase is a done deal and that the US should think carefully before imposing sanctions on a Nato member
Topic | Turkey
Russian S-400 missile air defence systems. Photo: Reuters
US gives Turkey July 31 deadline to scrap Russian S-400 missile defence system deal
- Pentagon also phasing out Ankara’s role in F-35 fighter jet production and ending training courses for Turkish pilots
Topic | Turkey
