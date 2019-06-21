This undated US Air Force file photo shows a photo of a RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. Photo: Handout via AP
‘Big mistake’: Donald Trump lashes out as Iran says it has recovered downed US drone in its territorial waters
- Tensions have soared between the US and Iran since a series of tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz
Topic | Iran
This undated US Air Force file photo shows a photo of a RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. Photo: Handout via AP
A RQ-4 Global Hawk drone. File photo: Reuters
Iran shoots down US Global Hawk drone amid heightened tensions
- The incident comes amid increasing tensions between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear programme
Topic | Iran
A RQ-4 Global Hawk drone. File photo: Reuters