Zhang Yingying. Photo: AP
Brendt Christensen, accused killer of Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying, laughed about how he ‘chopped her head off’, girlfriend says
- Christensen also boasted he was a serial killer and said Zhang was his 13th victim, but FBI doubts the claim.
Zhang Yingying, a visiting student who went missing in June 2017. Photo: University of Illinois Police Department via TNS
Brendt Christensen, charged with beheading Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying, was obsessed with US serial killer Ted Bundy, court hears
- Prosecutors tell jurors Zhang fought for her life as accused hit her with baseball bat, raped her and stabbed her in the neck before cutting off her head
- Christensen’s girlfriend, who is expected to be star witness, wore wire for FBI in bid to capture incriminating statements
