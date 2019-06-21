Channels

Zhang Yingying. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Brendt Christensen, accused killer of Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying, laughed about how he ‘chopped her head off’, girlfriend says

  • Christensen also boasted he was a serial killer and said Zhang was his 13th victim, but FBI doubts the claim.
Topic |   Crime
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 1:07pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:17pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Zhang Yingying. Photo: AP
Zhang Yingying, a visiting student who went missing in June 2017. Photo: University of Illinois Police Department via TNS
China

Brendt Christensen, charged with beheading Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying, was obsessed with US serial killer Ted Bundy, court hears

  • Prosecutors tell jurors Zhang fought for her life as accused hit her with baseball bat, raped her and stabbed her in the neck before cutting off her head
  • Christensen’s girlfriend, who is expected to be star witness, wore wire for FBI in bid to capture incriminating statements
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 1:36am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:07am, 14 Jun, 2019

Zhang Yingying, a visiting student who went missing in June 2017. Photo: University of Illinois Police Department via TNS
