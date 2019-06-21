Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Megan Holman, who police say was driving while drunk but will not be punished because her vehicle was a toy truck. Photo: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office/AP
United States & Canada

Woman in US avoids penalty for driving while ‘intoxicated’ after being pulled over in a toy car

  • Megan Holman was stopped by South Carolina police while driving a motorised vehicle designed for children that can go up to about 10km/h
Topic |   Offbeat
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 1:38pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:38pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Megan Holman, who police say was driving while drunk but will not be punished because her vehicle was a toy truck. Photo: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office/AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.