US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says US was ‘cocked and loaded’ to strike Iran
- The president said he stopped the attack after being told 150 people would die
- ‘I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go,’ he tweeted
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
A RQ-4 Global Hawk drone. File photo: Reuters
Iran shoots down US Global Hawk drone amid heightened tensions
- The incident comes amid increasing tensions between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear programme
Topic | Iran
A RQ-4 Global Hawk drone. File photo: Reuters