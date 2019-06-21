Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says US was ‘cocked and loaded’ to strike Iran

  • The president said he stopped the attack after being told 150 people would die
  • ‘I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go,’ he tweeted
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:58pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A RQ-4 Global Hawk drone. File photo: Reuters
Middle East

Iran shoots down US Global Hawk drone amid heightened tensions

  • The incident comes amid increasing tensions between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear programme
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:35am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:52pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A RQ-4 Global Hawk drone. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.