Pro-choice supporters and staff of Planned Parenthood hold a rally outside the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Photo: AFP
US state of Missouri orders lone abortion clinic to close, but judge keeps it open for now
- The state is one of 12 to pass laws restricting abortion access this year
- If the clinic were to close, Missouri would become the only US state without a legal abortion clinic
Topic | Reproductive health
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against Georgia's “heartbeat” abortion bill outside of the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
How Alabama’s abortion law is roiling Democratic and Republican politics ahead of 2020 election
- Alabama wants to outlaw all abortions – even in the case of rape or incest – and it’s become a central issue for both US parties
- Democrats consider rejecting pro-abortion advocates; Republicans are divided over how far anti-abortion laws should go
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
