A plume of smoke rises after the crash, seen from Kaiaka Bay Beach Park, in Haleiwa, Hawaii. Photo: Reuters
Nine dead in fiery Hawaiian plane crash
- There were no survivors after the twin-engined King Air plane used for skydiving crashed on Friday night
- Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves said it was the ‘most tragic aircraft incident’ he had seen in his 40 years as a firefighter
